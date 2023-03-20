StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 18,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

See Also

