StockNews.com Begins Coverage on James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

James River Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 27,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in James River Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in James River Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in James River Group by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

