StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LHX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.46.

NYSE LHX opened at $195.25 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average of $217.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

