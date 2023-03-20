StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $421.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 94.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

