StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MFC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,208. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial



Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

