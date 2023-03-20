StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middlesex Water from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.75. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $109.51.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

