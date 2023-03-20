StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NKSH traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Mildred R. Johnson purchased 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 2,489 shares of company stock worth $99,954 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

