StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.75) to GBX 1,100 ($13.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. National Grid has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

