StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 86,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,589. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

