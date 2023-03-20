StockNews.com Begins Coverage on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

OI stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $21.89. 146,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,913. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in O-I Glass by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

