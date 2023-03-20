StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 63,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,353,138 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,056.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.