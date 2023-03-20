StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 63,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,353,138 shares in the company, valued at $28,700,056.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $782,825 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
