StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Spok in a report on Monday, December 19th.

SPOK opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.27. Spok has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.68%.

In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,099.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael W. Wallace purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,099.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,860.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,289 shares of company stock worth $225,642. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Spok by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

