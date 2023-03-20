StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Up 0.7 %

SXI stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80. Standex International has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 361.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.