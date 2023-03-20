StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.89.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,192 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,382,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $20,070,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.