StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 174,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.