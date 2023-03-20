StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.4 %

TNET stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,011. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 81.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.