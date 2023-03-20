StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNETGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.4 %

TNET stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNETGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,011. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 81.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

Get Rating

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

