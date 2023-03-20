StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

