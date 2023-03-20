StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WNS (NYSE:WNS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $92.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.