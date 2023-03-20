StockNews.com Begins Coverage on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

XPO Stock Down 4.2 %

XPO stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after buying an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in XPO by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile



XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

