StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.90.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.02 on Thursday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

