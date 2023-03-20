StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.98 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,847,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

