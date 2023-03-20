StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.98 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,847,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.