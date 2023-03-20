StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:AMPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. 305,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,750. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $9.71.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
