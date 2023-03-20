StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.
BCE Price Performance
NYSE:BCE opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34.
BCE Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.