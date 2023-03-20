StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 2.4 %

BRO opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

