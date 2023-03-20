StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 40,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

