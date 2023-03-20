StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.11.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 40,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
