StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

