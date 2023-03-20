StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CLH opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $140.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,096 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

