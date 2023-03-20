StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
