StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

About Credicorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also

