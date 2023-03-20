StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

