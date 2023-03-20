StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 195,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,824. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

