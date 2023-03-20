StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODKGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 195,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,824. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

