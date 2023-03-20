StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE EBF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Ennis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ennis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Stories

