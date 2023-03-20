StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE EBF opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Ennis has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $23.48.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.47%.
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
