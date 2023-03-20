StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDUS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $478.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

