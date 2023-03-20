StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also

