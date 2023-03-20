StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
NYSE:FOR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $719.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.24.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
