StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $719.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

