StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.39.

FTNT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. 724,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,144. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

