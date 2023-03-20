StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.39.
Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %
FTNT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. 724,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,144. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
