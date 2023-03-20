StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 385,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,226. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 628,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

