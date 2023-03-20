StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 278,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after buying an additional 3,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 59,315 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.