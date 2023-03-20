StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.75.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $293,901.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 136.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

