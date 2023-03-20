StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:JBT traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.56. 13,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,167. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.