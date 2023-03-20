StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Kirby Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:KEX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.43. 89,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,607. Kirby has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 51.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

