StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KKR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 602,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,902. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

