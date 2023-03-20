StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

PHG stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,678. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,378 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

