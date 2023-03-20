StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
PHG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 2.3 %
PHG stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,678. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.