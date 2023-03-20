StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 139.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

