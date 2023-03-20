StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded MakeMyTrip from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
MakeMyTrip Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.