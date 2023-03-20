StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NM opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

