StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Navios Maritime from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Navios Maritime Trading Down 8.7 %
NM opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
