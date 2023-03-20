StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NBIX stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.02. 73,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.