StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. 19,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,316. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.00, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $137.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

