StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 133,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,556. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPGN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

