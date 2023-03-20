StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $33.22.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,100 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at $602,011.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,660,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after buying an additional 81,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

