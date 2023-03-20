StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 287,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 744,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

