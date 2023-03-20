StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $131.76. The company had a trading volume of 120,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

